 Skip to Content

Pedigree hosting dog adoptions via Zoom

10:23 am Coronavirus Coverage, News, Top Stories

Americans can get their new best friend remotely.

Pedigree is setting up dog adoptions through Zoom meetings.

The dog food brand launched meetyournewdog.com

According to the website, the idea is to allow people to meet their dogs virtually and adopt a pet without having to leave the house.

This week, Pedigree is joining forces with the Nashville Humane Association.

Pedigree says it will cover all the adoption fees.

The program hopes to expand to more shelters in the coming future.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film