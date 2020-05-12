Local elementary school celebrates Tucson children of Head Start as program ends for the year

TUCSON – Tuesday marked the end of the year for the Head Start program here in Tucson.

However, one school wanted to send children off with a celebration.

The Head Start program currently provides food boxes to 34 families with five breakfasts and five lunches in each box.

Parents have been connecting with staff over video and phone, but on Tuesday, the staff wanted to do something special.

"Today we are ending our school year for our children here at Head Start and we had a parade because of the COVID-19,” said Cynthia Vergara, teacher coordinator at Keeling Elementary School. “We just wanted to give tribute to children because they miss us."