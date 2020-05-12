Governor Ducey eases coronvirus restrictions, gyms and pools can open Wednesday

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey is easing up on coronavirus restrictions.

Ducey announced that pools and gyms could reopen on Wednesday while major league sports can resume without fans this Saturday.

Even with the green-light, some local businesses aren't quite ready to open.

Yoichi Tomita, owner of Gymnastics World in midtown, said they don't plan to fully reopen until July.

"In our business of dealing with children, their health and welfare are way more important than economy," Tomita said.

Tomita's gym, like many others, has been closed for two months now and while Governor Ducey's announcement gives them the go-ahead to open, many of them are proceeding with caution.

"We have planned to do a soft opening in June," Tomita said. "We're going to try to experiment with how it's going to work with an upper level gymnast and when things go well, then maybe we can do the opening."

On Tuesday, Pima County announced their public pools will still be closed.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation will not yet open pools and splash pads, despite the lifting of restrictions announced today by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.https://t.co/jO3isBvaGF pic.twitter.com/gUtgLjLiMv — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) May 13, 2020

If you're anxious to head out to the gym or a nearby pool, it's best to call ahead to see if they're open.

"This does not mean a return to normal," Governor Ducey said. "This is the next step forward on the way out of this pandemic, we can not forget about who is most vulnerable."

Ducey also encouraged employers to continue telework and for those vulnerable to the virus to continue to stay home.

For more information about phase 1 of reopening Arizona, click here.