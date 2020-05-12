Cox Communications honors TMC employees with celebration, $5K grant for COVID-19 emergency relief fund

TUCSON - Cox Communications showed its appreciation Tuesday for healthcare workers on the frontline with a special celebration that included a $5,000 grant to Tucson Medical Center's COVID-19 emergency relief fund.

Cox volunteers created an entryway with their vehicles, honking and waiving to the TMC employees to show support.

The volunteers delivered food and other treats to employees who were starting and ending their shifts as a way to say thank you during this difficult time.

"I mean when I was holding up my sign, I just started crying,” said Lisa Lovallo, vice president of Cox Cable. “I just feel emotional about being able to express our appreciation during this tough time. These people are truly heroes of our community."