CCSO: Man dies after found naked, injured from apparent vehicle collision

WILCOX, Ariz. - Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who was reportedly found naked with serious trauma in the middle of the road in Wilcox on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 3600 block of Robbs Road in Wilcox near Kansas Settlement.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said the caller "advised that an acquaintance of hers apparently climbed into the crawl space of the home from the bathroom before crashing though the ceiling in the kitchen."

CCSO says the caller said the man reportedly ran from the home naked and into the desert.

Later, deputies reportedly made contact with an injured man. He was said to be naked and lying on Kansas Settlement.

The man appeared to have serious trauma and stopped breathing while medics were on their way to the scene, CCSO says.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CCSO, it appears that the man walked to Kansas Settlement Road through Robbs Road before apparently being struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

At this time, the vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CCSO at 520- 432-9502.