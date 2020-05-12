CCHCI to hold COVID-19 testing blitz in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - After testing more than 500 people last week, Chiricahua Community Health Center will be holding a second COVID-19 testing blitz in Douglas.

Drive-thru testing will be available from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Douglas High School east parking lot on N. Louis Avenue and Fifteen Street.

Those who want to be tested are asked to pre-register before Saturday. To pre-register call 520.515.8648. You can call from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

During pre-registration, you will be asked to provide an email address. Chiricahua will then send further information about the process.

For those without email access, the information will be provided to you at the testing site.

Chiricahua is expecting a large number of calls, they ask everyone to be patient during the pre-registration request.