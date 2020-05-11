TPD investigating stabbing at eastside apartment complex, no suspects in custody at this time

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex on Tucson's eastside Monday evening.

After receiving the call at approximately 8 p.m., TPD officers responded to the scene at the River Oaks Apartments Complex at 7730 E. Broadway Blvd.

An adult male was stabbed in the leg and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan of TPD.

No one in custody at this time, Dugan said. Officers and detectives are still on-scene investigating this incident.

Details on this story are limited at this time.

