Southern Arizona family of seven narrowly escapes house fire, community steps up to help

TUCSON - A Southern Arizona family of seven is working to get back on their feet after their home caught fire.

Shayna Macias and her husband had bought their home in Huachuca City, Ariz. this past September.

Now, they're forced to stay with family after a fire engulfed their home on last Monday.

"My husband was just in his pajama pants and I was just in a tank top and pajama pants," Macias said. "We didn't have shoes, nothing. By the time we got back out to the road, there was no going back for anything."

Macias said she was watching a movie with her husband in their home when she noticed an orange light outside of her window.

Macias soon discovered her house was on fire.

It was the couple's quick actions that followed that saved their children's lives.

"I grabbed my daughter, he grabbed the babies, the boys, out of their rooms as I'm coming out of my daughter's room, the smoke starts filling the house from my bedroom," Macias said.

One by one, Macias and her husband got each of the kids outside.

"Once we got all of the kids out of the house and into the street away, my husband had gone back in the back with help to get our dogs out and by the time he got the dogs out, the entire house was up in flames," Macias said.

Whetstone firefighters were not able to save the home by the time they arrived.

"Our vehicles that we had, they went up with the fire in the house," Macias said. "So we lost our vehicles...pretty much everything."

Over the last week, Macias said the community and Southern Arizona Humanitarian Aid Resource Alliance, or S.A.H.A.R.A, have really stepped up by giving clothes and even a car.

"From the bottom of our hearts we thank every single person," Macias said. "Even just keeping us in their prayers it has meant so much to us."

The fire is under investigation and the family is still waiting to see if their homeowners insurance will cover the damage.

For a link to their GoFundme page, click here.