‘Slow Streets’ pilot program aims to make Tucson neighborhood roads safer

TUCSON - The City of Tucson is beginning a new pilot program called Slow Streets, where neighborhood streets are temporarily limited to local traffic only.

The idea behind Slow Streets it to create a safe place for outdoor activities including jogging, biking, and walking in neighborhoods.

"We want to expand the concept of our streets, what infrastructure we need to do to take us to the next level of complete streets," said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The mayor said the City is trying to shift the paradigm of how the streets are used, hoping that in the future, Tucson could be less car-centric when it comes to traveling around town.

"That theory is that streets should belong to not just vehicles but to transit, to pedestrians, to cyclists," said Romero.

The City of Tucson wants to encourage traffic to use alternate routes on these roads, only using the slow streets when necessary.

Furthermore, the Slow Streets pilot program will not impact emergency vehicles, deliveries, or residential uses.

The goal of the program is to share the space by reducing traffic, driving slowly and safely and sharing the road with the neighborhood.

"Right now, we're searching for the community's input as to what our transportations and mobility priorities are as Tucsonans," said Romero.

If you want your street to be considered for the Slow Streets program, there's a couple requirements your street must meet.

The street must not be used by transit, not be located in commercial areas and have safe crossings.

The City is having a virtual town hall May 14 at noon and 6 p.m. at MoveTucson to hear what the community has to say.