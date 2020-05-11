 Skip to Content

Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista man was arrested Friday for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Brady Loberg, 25, was arrested after a month-long investigation into the transfer of illicit child videos from a residence in Sierra Vista.

On April 22, detectives served a search warrant 400 block of S. Lenzner Drive and obtained digital evidence related to the investigation, police say.

Loberg was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is currently being held without a bond.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at 520-452-7500.

