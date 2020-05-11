PCSD responds to vehicle-pedestrian collision at Park Ave, Benson Hwy

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Park Avenue and Benson Highway on Monday evening.

An adult female pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to Deputy James T. Allerton of PCSD.

PCSD's traffic unit responded and traffic at this intersection will be restricted during the course of the investigation.

If you are traveling in this area, PCSD says please consider alternate routes.

Details on this incident are limited at this time.

