Local musicians bring virtual concerts to the Gardens

With COVID-19 putting a stop to live music, the community is figuring out ways to keep the show going.

University of Arizona, Broadway in Tucson and Tucson Botanical Gardens are bringing virtual concerts to the Gardens.

On May 21, you'll be able to enjoy one of the four episodes of virtual concerts featuring local musicians.

The virtual concerts will be posted on TBG's YouTube channel every Thursday at 6 p.m.

Featured artists will be announced on the three organizations' social media platforms the week of the concert.