TPD investigates southside homicide

Picture of 27-year-old Adrian Manriquez.

TUCSON— Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on the southside.

On May 9, officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault call where a male was struck by a car at the Circle K located at 2 West Valencia Road.

When officers arrived, they rendered aid to 41-year-old Jesus Alberto Quivedo. Tucson fire transported Quivedo to Banner UMC where he later died.

The Tucson Police Gang Unit responded to continue the investigation.

It was determined that the incident began with a verbal altercation between Quevedo and an adult male customer at the Circle K.

TPD says the customer walked to the passenger side of a Lincoln Navigator and entered the vehicle.

Quevedo reportedly followed the customer, that’s when the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old Adrian Gilbert Manriquez, got involved.

Quevedo reportedly stepped in front of the Lincoln as the driver was attempting to leave.

The driver struck Quevedo and fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate Manriquez at his home address. He was booked into Pima County Jail for 2nd Degree Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Collision

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

You can remain anonymous.