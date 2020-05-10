TFD: Power pole fire extends to fence, 2 sheds and a home

TUCSON— Tucson Fire responded to a power pole fire near Grant and Swan roads Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at 7:40 a.m. and found a power pole on fire with extension to a wooden fence.

Officials said the fire quickly spread to two adjacent sheds.

Tucson Electric Power also responded to the scene after crews discovered live power lines on the ground.

Officials said the fire started to spread to a nearby home, but was stopped before it entered the home, with only minor damage occurring to the eaves of the house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.