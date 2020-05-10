COVID -19 in Arizona: 11,119 confirmed cases, 536 known deaths

PHOENIX— Arizona reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 536.

Confirmed cases climbed to 11,119, with 159 new cases.

There are 1,585 reported cases in Pima County and 134 deaths.

The Health Department implemented the use of death certificate surveillance on May 1. This change will cause the number of new deaths reported daily to jump more than expected for a few days, according to Dr. Cara Christ with ADHS.

You can view this data on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

ADHS says 137,739 people have been tested. However, only about 7 percent tested positive.