19 detainees in New Mexico test positive for coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico health officials said 19 detainees at the Otero County Processing Center run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the 19 case previously were accounted for within the total case counts for Otero and Dona Ana counties due to a reporting error.

State health officials reported more than 4,770 positive tests of the virus in the state as of Saturday.

Nearly 200 people were hospitalized and at least 191 have died, including 10 reported Saturday.

There now are 198 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,268 designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Albuquerque TV station KOB reported that New Mexico could receive its first shipment of the antiviral medication Remdesivir on Monday to hopefully help speed up the recovery process in coronavirus patients.

State Sen. Martin Heinrich, in partnership with the University of New Mexico Hospital and state health department, has been working for several weeks to secure the medication.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the investigational drug to be used in the treatment of COVID-19 earlier this month.

