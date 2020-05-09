Diocese of Tucson asking for food donations to help those impacted by COVID-19

Tucson - The Diocese of Tucson and Catholic Community Services is asking the public to participate in a food collection drive to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donations of non-perishable food items can be made to one of the following specified dates, listed below, between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Locations and Dates:

Monday, May 11 – St. Mark’s Parish, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85742

Tuesday, May 12 – Santa Monica Parish, 212 W. Medina Road, Tucson, AZ 85756

Wednesday, May 13 – St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 801 N. Grande Ave., Tucson, AZ 85745

Thursday, May 14 – St Cyril of Alexandria, 4725 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ 85712

Thursday, May 14 – Saint Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ 85715

Friday, May 15 – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, AZ 85742

Saturday, May 16 – Saints Peter and Paul, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson, AZ 85719

Suggested donations include, Canned meat, fish, chicken(pop lid),canned soups/stews (pop lid), rice,sugar,flour,beans,breakfast cereals, cooking oils, pancake mix and pancake syrup.