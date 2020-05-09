COVID -19 in Arizona: 10,960 confirmed cases, 532 known deaths

PHOENIX— Arizona reported 15 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 532.

Confirmed cases climbed to 10,960, with 434 new cases.

There are 1,554 reported cases in Pima County and 133 deaths.

The Health Department implemented the use of death certificate surveillance on May 1. This change will cause the number of new deaths reported daily to jump more than expected for a few days, according to Dr. Cara Christ with ADHS.

You can view this data on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Illustration of a virus, Photo Date: March 9, 2020

ADHS says 128,940 people have been tested. However, about 7.2 percent tested positive.

Numbers have quickly increased because of the testing blitz that began last Saturday.

The testing blitz continues today at various locations across Arizona.