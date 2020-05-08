Tucson Premium Outlets reopen following a comprehensive COVID-19 exposure control policy

TUCSON - Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana, Ariz. reopened Friday morning after it closed March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows Gov. Doug Ducey announcement last week that in-person operations can resume as long as they implement social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Tucson Premium Outlets' has addressed the enhanced safety protocols to all its tenants, "who are expected to adhere to the same rigorous policies in their tenant spaces."

Tucson Premium Outlets' COVID-19 safety protocols address what they are doing to keep their consumers safe.

In addition to reopening, Tucson Premium Outlets is now taking part in a national initiative to host food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing and blood drives as part of an outreach to 1,300 health providers, government agencies and non-profits.

Furthermore, Tucson Premium Outlets says reopening will be a boost to the local economy as it provides more than 750 jobs and contributes $7.5 million of sales tax and nearly $1 million in property tax revenue to the State of Arizona.

