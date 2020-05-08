Northwest side restaurant preps to safely relaunch dine-in service

TUCSON - According to Gov. Doug Ducey, some Arizona restaurants can begin dine-in service again next week.

However, different establishments will have different timetables.

Charrovida on Ina Road and Oracle Road is open for take-out.

The restaurant is undergoing renovations to make sure the dining room is safe for customers when owner Ray Flores decides dine-in service is a go.

Customers of Charrovida won’t be required to wear face masks but employees will be wearing masks.

Ray Flores and his family have owned El Charro for generations.

It’s a Southern Arizona institution.

Flores is now taking his employees temperatures and making adjustments inside the dining room to ensure safety in the age of COVID-19.

“We have special systems to open the doors without your hands,” Flores said. “We’re trying to go as no-touch as possible in as many areas as we can.”

Flores put together a 100-point plan that will help guide the re-opening of his businesses, just two years shy of El Charro’s 100th anniversary.

Customers will soon see hand sanitizer operated by a foot petal and a chalk-drawn social distancing reminder before walking inside the restaurant.

“We are redesigning our dining room to have more social distancing, limiting the contact surfaces such as putting up barriers between tables that are portable," Flores said. “We have devices being put in our air conditioning so that they’re using UV-light.”

The ultraviolet light helps to disinfect and sanitize air flow throughout the dining room.

Flores knows things will feel different but he hopes when the time is right,

guests can once again feel comfortable enjoying the dine-in atmosphere.

“We don’t want to go out of business,” Flores said. “We believe that if we can make our environments as safe as anywhere you can possibly go, as this thing progresses, we will be considered safe places to eat.”

Charrovida hopes to re-launch dine-in service in early June with a maximum 50 percent capacity.