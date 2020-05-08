Local organizations team up to deliver tamales to El Rio Health nurses for National Nurses Week

TUCSON – It’s National Nurses Week and our front line workers in healthcare are giving their all to keep the rest of us safe.

The Vecinos, a long-time partner of El Rio Health, along with Si Charro!, had a special delivery for the nurses of El Rio Community Health Center on Thursday.

Both organizations delivered tamales Thursday morning for the 70 employees working in care coordination, including 45 nurses, 30 of which work from home.

"We feel a lot of appreciation,” said Mary Ann Juarez, director of care coordination for El Rio Health. “We feel a lot of love and we feel valued that Vecinos has shared some love and hugs in regards to all the great work that we're doing,”

In addition, goodie bags with items such as sunscreen and lip balm were given as a way to say thank you to our front line workers.