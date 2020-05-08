Historic warbirds fly over Phoenix area for 75th anniversary of victory in Europe during WWI

PHOENIX — Today marks 75 Years since Victory in Europe during World War II.

To honor those who served, three planes that helped win the war back then flew over the Valley Friday.

The planes warmed their engines on this early morning. No small feat for aircraft with a combined age of some 225 years.

The B-17 – named Sentimental Journey -- is one of just five still flying in the world.

It was crucial high-altitude bomber whose crews flew dangerous missions over Europe.

The C-47 also saw action, carrying special operation forces and cargo. Finally, other B-25s -- like this one -- were used in the Doolittle Raid, America’s first major response after entering the war.

“The mission of that particular flight was to send a message to Japan, basically in retaliation for the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that we could reach out to them. And that they were not invulnerable,” said Travis Major, Airbase Leader CAF Airbase Arizona.

The purpose of the flyover Friday was two-fold.

First, to honor the veterans who helped force Nazi Germany to surrender 75 years ago.

Second, to honor our first responders who now fight to keep us safe from a deadly virus. Many watched just outside the airfield.

A spectator said, “It’s a lot of fun to watch them crank em up and have them take off. It’s a great tribute to the emergency workers.”

The pilots journey lasted more than an hour after kicking off in Mesa at Falcon Field and moving west and clockwise around the Valley.

CAF Operations Officer of CAF Carl Randolph, who piloted the B-17, said, “Our mission out here is to inform people of the sacrifices made by the greatest generation. The fact that I’m one of a handful of people that get to fly these airplanes is a thrill for me to think of every single day.”

Believe it or not, Friday wasn’t supposed to happen.

The B-17 was scheduled to be in D.C. with 125 other aircraft flying over our nation’s mall.

The event was canceled though, because of COVID-19. And the Valley was able to enjoy.