Green Valley Fire warns residents to be wary of snakes

Green Valley Fire District is warning residents to be wary of snakes.

The department says they've recently responded to two snake bite incidents.

On Thursday, a 67-year-old woman was bitten on her left foot by a rattlesnake. She was walking her dog on the front porch of her home in Green Valley.

On Friday, an 81-year-old man walking near a golf corse in the 2000 block of W. Calle Estio was bitten in his left ankle. He was transported to the hospital.

GVFS says it responds to an average of 20 to 25 snake-related called daily.

With rising temperatures the reptiles are very active in the mornings and evenings.

For more information about desert pests, visit https://gvfire.org/