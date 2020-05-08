2020 Gerber baby is first adopted baby chosen for campaign

Take a look at this doll!

You're looking at this year's winner of Gerber's photo search.

Her name is Magnolia Earl and she is making history as the campaign's first ever baby that was adopted.

Magnolia is from California. She was picked to be the Gerber baby out of more than 325,000 contestants.

Her favorite foods are Gerber sweet potato purees and Teether Wheels.

She turns one Saturday!

Magnolia's family won a cash price of $25,000 among other prizes.