Retired TFD paramedic released from hospital after six weeks with COVID-19

TUCSON - A retired Tucson Fire Department paramedic who spent weeks in the hospital with COVID-19 was wheeled out Thursday afternoon to cheers from dozens.

With a wave to his heroic staff of doctors and nurses, Larry Delfs left St. Mary’s Hospital 43 days after he was first admitted.

This paramedic became the patient who beat a very serious case of the coronavirus.

“We were told six times in the last 43 days he wasn’t going to make it 24 hours and we continued to sink into our faith in God,” Kourtney Trewern, Larry’s daughter, said.

Faith in God and the trust in a devoted team of healthcare professionals who helped Larry pull through.

“It’s a proud moment for everybody who was involved,” Dr. Kapil Lotun, cardiologist at St. Mary’s, said.

At one point, Delfs' lungs were in such bad shape and with his blood pressure collapsing, doctors put him on an ECMO machine which pumped his blood outside his body to give his heart and lungs a rest.

“Nothing short of a miracle to be honest,” Doctor Lotun said. “It’s just a miracle he survived.”

“He’s our superhero, our Superman and that’s because he’s a Superman not only to us, but his St. Mary’s family as well,” Kristin Baker said of her father.

Doctors were overcome with joy, tearing up as Larry left for a long-term care facility to begin rehab.

“They have been a true family to us,” Baker said. “They have taken care of our dad with the utmost respect and love.”

It wasn’t only the team of doctors and nurses at the hospital.

Last month, a man who had already defeated COVID-19 donated his plasma.

That plasma was then used by doctors to infuse into Larry.

“When it comes to a situation like a pandemic, humanity comes at its best to be honest,” Doctor Lotun said.