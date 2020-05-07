Official: Strict US border policy put in place due to COVID-19 may remain as restrictions ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration official says a policy of stricter border enforcement imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak may have to stay in place even as the virus begins to ebb in the U.S. and life in the country starts to return to normal.

Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan raised the possibility of prolonging the border security measures as he presented statistics showing a steep drop in illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump authorized the rapid deportation of illegal immigrants and closed the border to all but essential traffic in March to help contain the spread of the virus.