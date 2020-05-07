First child death due to COVID-19 recorded in Arizona

TUCSON - It was announced on Thursday that a child under the age of 18 has died due to the coronavirus for the first time in Arizona.

Yuma County officials reported that the child had multiple serious underlying medical conditions.

"It is our deepest regret to share the news of the first COVID-19-related pediatric death in Arizona,” said Diana Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Public Health District.

"News like this not only resonates within the health community, but with every resident. We are heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s friends and family," Gomez said. "To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding the child will be released.”

