CVS MinuteClinic launches E-Clinic visits during COVID-19

CVS MinuteClinic is now offering E-Clinic visits – a new telehealth option for non-emergency care during the coronavirus pandemic.

E-Clinic visits allow patients to connect virtually with MinuteClinic practitioners. According to CVS, the practitioners are qualified evaluate, diagnose and treat common injuries, illnesses and skin conditions, and help manage chronic conditions

In-person visits at MinuteClinic locations can still be scheduled by appointment at MinuteClinic.com.

Patients can connect with a MinuteClinic provider via video conferencing between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., local time.

For more information, visit http://www.cvshealth.com.