COVID-19 antibody tests available through Sonora Quest Laboratories without physician order, insurance

TUCSON - Sonora Quest Laboratories announced Friday that people without a physician order or insurance can order COVID-19 antibody testing.

The COVID-19 antibody test is offered through their direct to consumer solution for $99.

You can order the test on any device.

Furthermore, information on how to schedule an appointment and pay for the test will be sent to the user.

Appointments should be scheduled in advance online.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, click here.

According to The Food and Drug Administration, COVID-19 antibody testing may indicate that “the person has been exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it, which may mean that person has at least some immunity to the coronavirus.”

Sonora Quest expects to perform up to 3,000 tests daily inititally at their core laboratory in Tempe, Ariz.

Sonora Quest Labs will then continue to scale up testing capacity on the antibody platform.

Depending on demand, Sonora Quest reports antibody test results in three to six days from specimen collection.

To obtain the most reliable result, antibody testing should occur at least 10 to 14 days after symptoms appear.