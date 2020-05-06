Tucson leaders react to Governor Ducey’s announcement to start reopening

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey issued several executive orders on Monday, announcing several businesses could start to reopen as early as this Friday.

This comes as many local leaders in Tucson urged the governor for Stay-at-Home orders to be extended.

Just last Thursday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero extended the City of Tucson's Emergency Declaration to May 15th in order to flatten the curve.

News 4 Tucson asked Romero if the Governor Ducey's announcement on Monday has changed the cities stance.

"The City of Tucson has no plans to open up until after May 15th,"Romero said. "I've asked the city manager that he share with me, my council, colleagues, and the community how we plan to slowly move to the phase 1 opening after May 15th."

So should businesses reopen now?

"Business owners have the opportunity to make the decision to make the call on their own to see if they're ready or not," Romero said.

Health officials said Governor Ducey's move to reopen salons and restaurants came sooner than they thought.

"Some of the activities that are being relaxed, please please please continue that social distancing," said Dr. Bob Englad, director of the Pima County Health Department.