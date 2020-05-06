TPD: Midtown homicide investigation underway following welfare check, victim identified

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday evening in midtown Tucson.

TPD officers were dispatched at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday to a welfare check at an apartment complex located at 3003 N. Alvernon Way.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reportee outside of the apartment.

The woman advised officers that she responded to an acquaintance's apartment after not hearing from him for some time and received no answer at the door.

Officers then made entry to the victim's apartment to conduct a welfare check after gathering initial information.

An adult male was found with obvious signs of trauma when officers entered the apartment.

The victim was declared dead on scene and has been identified as 34-year-old Angel Essono.

Next of kin has been notified.

Aggravated Assault Unit and Homicide Unit detectives responded to continue the investigation.

Details on this story are limited at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.