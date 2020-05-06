TUCSON - The last supermoon of 2020 has arrived! The Flower Moon will rise at 6:34 PM this evening and will set tomorrow morning at 5:51 AM.

If you want to see the moon at peak illumination then you need to head out early Thursday morning as that is expected at 3:45 AM!

The origin of the name "Flower" Moon might by obvious! We're in the middle of Spring and this is when most of the flowers are blooming! It is also called the Corn Planting Moon, Milk Moon, the Vesak Festival Moon.

If you miss the supermoon tonight or tomorrow morning, it will still "appear" full through Friday morning!

Don't forget to send in your pictures of the Full Flower Supermoon!