Eastside agency shows gratitude to healthcare workers on National Nurses Day

TUCSON - As healthcare workers continue to work long hours in difficult conditions due to COVID-19, a group on Tucson's east side is showing its gratitude.

It's another example of News 4 Tucson's franchise, "In This Together."

National Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 6 to raise awareness of the important role healthcare workers play in society.

With the coronavirus spreading rapidly, some hometown heroes received a special "thank you" from Dependable Health Services.

"I'm really thankful to all of our nurses," said Yvette Serino, a recruiter at Dependable Health Services.

"I know because I've also been in the hospital and been taken care of by nurses. They're amazing people," Serino said. "They truly give everything they have. They sacrifice for their families and patients. We're truly lucky to have them."

Camille Blackburn of Nursing Inc. enjoyed some of the giveaways to health workers.

"For an owner take its time out to show love and appreciation not for only employees but the community, it's an amazing thing," Blackburn said. "It's a blessing."

As Mariachi Luz De La Luna played music, nurses were treated to a free lunch of Sonoran Hot Dogs, chips and drinks.

"The satisfaction [of helping] is absolutely amazing," said Marisa Campbell, a registered nurse. "It's for all of our clinicians and an appreciation in general for everything they've done."

"We purchased different gift cards from different businesses so they can go to any restaurant and enjoy dinner as soon as all of this opens up and people can enjoy time out again," Serino added.

While Wednesday is National Nurses Day, it's also National Nurses Week throughout the U.S.

So the celebration and appreciation continues!