Downtown Tucson to hold 6th round of Gift Card Incentive Program

TUCSON - Rio Nuevo is sponsoring the sixth round of the Downtown Tucson Partnership Gift Card Incentive Program.

Round 6 goes live Friday at 5 p.m.

“Numerous consecutive rounds sold out in a matter of minutes and customers are clamoring for more cards,” stated Kathleen Eriksen, President & CEO of DTP. “This will be a happy hour round – released at 5 p.m. There is no need to set your alarm this Friday.”

Under the program, people buy a gift card worth $35 for only $25. That $10 bonus incentive is made possible through the support of a sponsor.

Previous sponsors include the Downtown Tucson Partnership, Rio Nuevo (now 2 rounds), HSL Properties (2 Rounds), and Bourn Companies.

Since the program began on April 3, $75,000 has been raised in sponsorships, including $25,000 from Rio Nuevo.

DTP says the program has infused approximately $210,000 to local businesses.

Find a list of participating businesses on DowntownTucson.org.