DIGGING DEEPER: Surprising side effect

TUCSON - One group thinks the COVID-19 pandemic may help them in a way: it might lead to them quitting gambling.

“Gambling’s affected my life," said one man News 4 Tucson interviewed. "Seven figures in losses, vehicles, a house, relationships.”

Douglas (not his real name) is a 43-year-old compulsive sports gambler.

He said he’s tried to quit before and the longest he lasted was 110 days.

He said he hasn’t placed a bet since March 1. That was before casinos closed and sports in the US shut down.

However, Douglas said the coronavirus pandemic has given him new hope of quitting permanently.

News 4 Tucson has seen many posts on Facebook from compulsive gamblers, saying they’re optimistic that the pandemic will help them quit.

For Douglas and others, they realize they can’t do it alone.

Arnie Wexler is one of the country’s foremost counselors on compulsive gambling.

“They have urges right now. They’re a little ticked off that they’re not able to place a bet," Wexler said. "But as soon as they get a chance to do it, they’ll be back in it if they don’t get help.”

Wexler, along with his wife, Shelia, wrote the book, All Bets Are Off.

Wexler was a compulsive gambler from a young age until his early 30s and he said he hasn’t placed a bet since 1968.

“When it [the pandemic] ends, if you’ve had a lull of not gambling for a few days or a few months or how long this is going to take, then you have an opportunity to get some help," Wexler said. "I would call Gamblers Anonymous and see if they can get a meeting setup.”

Douglas then shared how he has been doing recently.

“I truly think myself and others are finding other things to do. Instead of spending three hours watching a live sporting event, there’s actually, you go swimming, you can read a book, you can listen to music during this whole quarantine thing," Douglas said. "I’m doing pretty well. I do [Gamblers Anonymous] meetings every night on Zoom. I look at some literature, do some prayers. And you know, I continue to look at it as a day at a time.”

To find out how to get into a virtual Gamblers Anonymous meeting, click here:

Information from the Arizona Council on Compulsive Gambling is here.

Also, for more, you can check out the Arizona Division of Problem Gambling by clicking here.