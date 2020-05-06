AZ Department of Health Services tells COVID-19 modeling research team to stop working

PHOENIX - Just as Gov. Doug Ducey calls for the start to reopen Arizona, News 4 Tucson has learned a research team in the state was told to hit the pause button on their work.

The directive comes from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The research team, made up of almost two dozen professors at both the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, is dedicated to coming up with COVID-19 projection models for Arizona.

AZDHS will instead rely on a model created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

In a statement, Chris Minnick, spokesman fo AZDHS, said in part:

“The department established the partnership to provide an additional model for consideration. This model was completed on April 20, 2020. With months of data now available, we have shifted our primary focus from predictive models to using all of our real-time, Arizona specific data to assess the health of our healthcare system and evaluate the trend of our cases to make decisions that are best for Arizona.”

As the statewide death toll surpasses 400, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero tweeted Wednesday:

"This is very concerning. It's imperative that decisions on re-opening are based on data and guidance from public health experts. The public deserves a better explanation for why this team was disbanded."

This is very concerning.



It's imperative that decisions on re-opening are based on data and guidance from public health experts.



The public deserves a better explanation for why this team was disbanded. https://t.co/abrjfscJ4j — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) May 6, 2020

Also on Wednesday, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus posted to Twitter saying:

"Wondering if this is why none of us at Tucson PD who took the antibody test have gotten results yet...or ever will."

Wondering if this is why none of us at Tucson PD who took the antibody test have gotten results yet. . . or if we ever will. https://t.co/3yAtt7Gs1M — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) May 6, 2020

The health department said models still show hospitals have enough ICU beds and ventilators.

However, AZDHS said the state will continue to prepare for a worst case scenario.

On Wednesday night, ASU officials confirmed to News 4 Tucson’s Eric Fink its team will continue to perform coronavirus research and provide updates available to the public during the pandemic.