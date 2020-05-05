 Skip to Content

Redington fire may be human-caused, Forest Service says

6:54 am Local News, News, Top Stories, Traffic

Crews continue to clean up after a wildfire flared up Sunday evening in Redington Pass.

On Tuesday, officials said Redington Road is closed from Milepost 1 to allow crews access to the fire.

The Forest Service believes the wildfire was human-caused. It charred 65 acres.

Crews spent the day Monday mopping up the area and putting out hot spots around the perimeter.

The Coronado National Forest has instituted a campfire ban, which included charcoal grills and open fires.

For the latest road closure information, call the Pima County Closure Hotline at 520.547.7510.

The Milepost 6 Fire was ignited yesterday in Redington Pass. Since no lightning was reported, the fire is believed to be...

Posted by The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest on Monday, May 4, 2020

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film