Redington fire may be human-caused, Forest Service says

Crews continue to clean up after a wildfire flared up Sunday evening in Redington Pass.

On Tuesday, officials said Redington Road is closed from Milepost 1 to allow crews access to the fire.

The Forest Service believes the wildfire was human-caused. It charred 65 acres.

Crews spent the day Monday mopping up the area and putting out hot spots around the perimeter.

The Coronado National Forest has instituted a campfire ban, which included charcoal grills and open fires.

For the latest road closure information, call the Pima County Closure Hotline at 520.547.7510.