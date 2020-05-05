City of Tucson working to get federal funding for losses from pandemic

TUCSON - The City of Tucson Mayor and Council held a virtual council meeting Tuesday where they discussed the losses during this pandemic and what that could mean for this fiscal year's budget.

The city relies heavily on sales tax. It is anticipating some major losses for April and May.

"We know some of the sales tax reductions we know that they're about 25 percent below what we projected," Steve Kozachik, Ward 6 councilman said. "Realize, that's like 45 percent of our budget."

This could mean millions of dollars. However, Kozachik said it is too early to tell.

"Our sales tax numbers lag by two months," Kozachik said. "So what we lost in April, we won't know that until June."

On Tuesday, the Tucson Mayor and Council discussed ways to offset the loss by applying for money from the CARES Act, which was passed late in March that will provide $2.2 trillion in coronavirus relief.

"The federal government has assured us that we have about $96 million of federal money to help with COVID related expenses," Kozachik said.

While police and fire expenses are expected to be covered, he said other expenses are uncertain.

"We have a lot of uncertainty going into this year's budget season," Kozachik said, "We don't know how much of the CARES money we can really use to help our deficit."

