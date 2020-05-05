Cisco to install public WiFi at 5 Arizona libraries

PHOENIX - Cisco will be expanding internet access in local libraries, according to the Office of Gov. Doug Ducey.

Cisco will install new external wireless access points at local libraries, allowing students conducting distance learning and others to access WiFi from outside the building.

The libraries benefitting from the Cisco donation include:

Huachuca City Public Library in Cochise County

Coolidge Public Library in Pinal County

Duncan Public Library in Greenlee County

Tolleson Public Library in Maricopa County

Mission Public Library in Pima County

The Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Department of Education are collecting donated hotspots to provide students without home internet the access they need. To date, 200 hotspots have been distributed to students of: