 Skip to Content

Cisco to install public WiFi at 5 Arizona libraries

11:20 am Local News, News, Top Stories

PHOENIX - Cisco will be expanding internet access in local libraries, according to the Office of Gov. Doug Ducey.

Cisco will install new external wireless access points at local libraries, allowing students conducting distance learning and others to access WiFi from outside the building.

The libraries benefitting from the Cisco donation include: 

  • Huachuca City Public Library in Cochise County
  • Coolidge Public Library in Pinal County
  • Duncan Public Library in Greenlee County
  • Tolleson Public Library in Maricopa County
  • Mission Public Library in Pima County

The Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Department of Education are collecting donated hotspots to provide students without home internet the access they need. To date, 200 hotspots have been distributed to students of:

  • Bisbee Unified School District
  • Mohawk Valley Elementary School District
  • Ash Fork School District
  • Paloma Elementary School District
  • Bicentennial High School District

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film