Cisco to install public WiFi at 5 Arizona libraries
PHOENIX - Cisco will be expanding internet access in local libraries, according to the Office of Gov. Doug Ducey.
Cisco will install new external wireless access points at local libraries, allowing students conducting distance learning and others to access WiFi from outside the building.
The libraries benefitting from the Cisco donation include:
- Huachuca City Public Library in Cochise County
- Coolidge Public Library in Pinal County
- Duncan Public Library in Greenlee County
- Tolleson Public Library in Maricopa County
- Mission Public Library in Pima County
The Arizona Commerce Authority and the Arizona Department of Education are collecting donated hotspots to provide students without home internet the access they need. To date, 200 hotspots have been distributed to students of:
- Bisbee Unified School District
- Mohawk Valley Elementary School District
- Ash Fork School District
- Paloma Elementary School District
- Bicentennial High School District