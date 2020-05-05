Child dies from injuries sustained in west side shooting incident

TUCSON - A young child was killed after he was allegedly injured in a shooting at a home on the west side.

According to Tucson Police Department, the officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of West Roger Road at around 1 p.m. in reference to the shooting.

TPD said a child was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the shooting. The child reportedly died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police said detectives with the Child Physical Abuse Unit are currently investigating the incident. However, TPD said an intial investigation showed evidence that the injury may have been "accidental/self-inflicted."

Details are limited at this time.

