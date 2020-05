Bashas' Family of Stores is offering a 10 percent discount to teachers in Arizona on Tuesday.

The grocer says this is a way to say "thank you" on National Teacher Day.

School administrators and workers also qualify for this offer.

A valid school ID must be shown to receive the discount.

Participating stores include: Bashas', AJ's Fine Foods, Food City, Eddie's Country Store and Bashas' Diné Markets.