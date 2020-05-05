Amber Alert: 16-year-old from Navajo County believed to be abducted by unknown man

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. - An Amber Alert has been issued after a 16-year-old from Holbrook was reported missing Tuesday morning.

According to Holbrook Police Department, Kaleb Smith left his home this morning to go on a run near the area of North 8th Avenue and West Erie. Police said after he reportedly contacted his family via messanger, he did not return home or to work.

Arizona Department of Public Safety received information that the teen may have been abducted and may be in danger.

Police described Smith as a Caucasian, 16-year old male who is five feet, seven inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was said to have brown hair and brown eyes.

The Holbrook Police Department and the parents of Kaleb Smith are asking for the public's assistance. Kaleb left his... Posted by Holbrook Police Department on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Officials say he was last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Authorities say he may be traveling with an unidentified white man between the ages of 50 to 60 years old. He was said to have balding hair.

The two may be traveling in a Black 2019 Dodge Charger with Tennessee License plate number 7P71B1.

This is a photograph of the vehicle regarding the recent amber alert that was issued for Kaleb Smith. Posted by Holbrook Police Department on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, please contact 911, 928-524-4050, PD office at 928-524-3992 or email at pdadmin@ci.holbrook.az.us with any information.

