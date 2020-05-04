UArizona President Robbins to discuss university plans during interview with NBC’s TODAY Show

TUCSON - NBC Universal announced Monday that University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins will speak out in a live interview Tuesday morning on the TODAY Show.

President Robbins will discuss the university's plan for getting students back on campus, according to NBC Universal.

In a press conference on Thursday, President Robbins announced that classes will resume on campus starting August 24, the first day of the fall semester.

"I am pleased to publicly announce today our intention to return to in-person classes at the University of Arizona for the fall semester," he said in a statement. "We will honor all local, state and federal protective measures that apply, and, of course, there are many factors that remain beyond our control. However, we are tackling what is within our control to ensure our students have the opportunity for a full on-campus experience."

In mid-March, the university decided to switch classes to strictly online instruction in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to altering course instruction, UArizona changed its commencement ceremony to be held online for its graduating class of 2020.

The online ceremony will be held on May 15, however, an in-person ceremony for graduates is scheduled to take place this fall during UArizona's homecoming week on Friday, Oct. 30.

Furthermore, this is not the first time President Robbins is making an appearance on a national broadcast.

Last Tuesday, Robbins was featured on CNN for an interview to discuss the university's upcoming fall semester as many other universities across the nation are still in the process of making decisions for the future.