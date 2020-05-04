Three members of Tucson family test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON - A Tucson family is recovering Monday night from the coronavirus.

Three people in the same household tested positive for the virus in April and they are still in isolation.

On April 10, Nadia Acuna’s 65-year-old mother tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Then, I was scared,” Acuna said. “For me and my kids.”

A couple days later, Acuna had symptoms including a fever, a headache, constant body aches and she lost her sense of taste and and smell.

Acuna would also test positive.

Her son, Juan, then became infected.

The coronavirus took hold of three generations all living in one house.

“I was very scared for my mom and my grandmother,” Juan said. “It’s easy to think I can’t get infected or this isn’t going to hit us. But as soon as it did, it was a big eye-opener, this is happening.”

“As a mother and as a daughter, I felt a feeling of desperation that we couldn’t isolate ourselves from the others,” Acuna told News 4 Tucson.

Friends and family dropped off food and as days and weeks went by, the family started feeling better.

Acuna said there are still rough days.

“Some days you have energy but other days you have no energy,” Acuna said. “You feel this extreme tiredness. You can’t breathe well. But thankfully we’re on the back end of this and we feel very blessed.”

Juan worries too many people aren’t taking the coronavirus seriously when he sees protests to re-open states across the country.

“We as citizens have to protect each other because this epidemic won’t stop until we actually listen,” he said. “Maybe I can’t perish from this virus, but someone that I love, someone that’s close to me could possibly die from it. And if I don’t put on my mask, if I don’t wash my hands than this isn’t going to stop.”