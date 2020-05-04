 Skip to Content

Local floral design shop one of many businesses to partially re-open after Gov. Ducey’s decision

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:45 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus Top Stories, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON -  Under an executive order signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last week, retail businesses in the state are able to start re-opening this week.

Pinkz Floral Design on Prince Road near Interstate 10 was one of the businesses that partially re-opened on Monday.

"It's a blessing we finally get to open our doors and help the community again as far as delivering smiles and interacting with customers again, because we miss our customers," said Jesus A. Zavalza, owner of Pinkz Floral Design.

"I'm going to look at the positive side of this," Zavalza said. "We learn and we're grateful for everything we have and the upcoming opportunities from our community."

The executive order signed by Governor Ducey last week states:

"Retail businesses can sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures."

Pinkz Floral Design is one of many businesses in Southern Arizona following those requirements while offering services as their stores partially re-open.

Furthermore, Ducey's executive order went on to state:

"On Friday, May 8, businesses can resume partial openings that incorporate social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services."

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film