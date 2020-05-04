Local floral design shop one of many businesses to partially re-open after Gov. Ducey’s decision

TUCSON - Under an executive order signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last week, retail businesses in the state are able to start re-opening this week.

Pinkz Floral Design on Prince Road near Interstate 10 was one of the businesses that partially re-opened on Monday.

"It's a blessing we finally get to open our doors and help the community again as far as delivering smiles and interacting with customers again, because we miss our customers," said Jesus A. Zavalza, owner of Pinkz Floral Design.

"I'm going to look at the positive side of this," Zavalza said. "We learn and we're grateful for everything we have and the upcoming opportunities from our community."

The executive order signed by Governor Ducey last week states:

"Retail businesses can sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures."

Pinkz Floral Design is one of many businesses in Southern Arizona following those requirements while offering services as their stores partially re-open.

Furthermore, Ducey's executive order went on to state: