DIGGING DEEPER: Gov. Ducey’s new executive order, requirements for long-term care facilities in AZ

TUCSON - A new executive order came down from Governor Ducey on Monday.

The order addressed an issue our Digging Deeper Team had been asking state and local officials about for months.

In Monday's news conference, the Governor announced new requirements for long-term care facilities in Arizona.

It requires facilities to notify next of kin for any resident who tests positive or has been exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual requiring them to disclose any previous or active COVID-19 cases in the facility to any approved applicant from a prospective resident.

These are requirements that some say should have been ordered long ago.

Gerren Ard's grandmother, "Miss Bea" was diagnosed with COVID-19 while she was a patient at Sapphire of Tucson.

Miss Bea went there in March for rehab on a broken ankle.

She survived but Gerren Ard said his family wasn't informed of the cornonavirus outbreak when she was admitted to the facility.

"My question is what took you so long? I mean we're talking about since February now we're going into May and now this issue comes up?" Ard told News 4 Tucson. "Im glad it's a step in the right direction, but it's a little late. I wish you would've put this order in much sooner, because there's a lot of families that need the answers."

For some people it's too little too late, but for others, this new Executive Order could help save people's lives.