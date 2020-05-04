COVID-19 in AZ: No new deaths reported Monday, 8,919 cases

PHOENIX - No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Arizona on Monday. The death toll remains at 362.

Confirmed cases climbed to 8,919, with 279 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 85,253 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

In Pima County, there are 1,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 known deaths.

Maricopa County reports 4, 751 cases and 168 deaths.

Gov. Doug Ducey extended the Stay-At-Home order to May 15. He’s allowing retail businesses to open Monday with curbside and delivery service or with appointments. They can completely reopen by the end of next week if they take steps to allow social distancing. He’s said restaurants will not be allowed to reopen their dining rooms before May 12.

