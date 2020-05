TUCSON- Tucson Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out in the back of Food City near I-19 and Irvington.

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. firefighters arrived on scene and were able to put out the blaze in a matter of minutes.

The store evacuated everyone inside and was able to open back up safely later that day.

Officials say no one was injured and the fire was extinguished before it made its way into the store.