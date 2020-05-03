TFD battles house fire on eastside

TUCSON— The Tucson Fire Department responded to a house fire on the eastside Sunday morning.

Officials say crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of E Hayne Place at 5:44 a.m. after the homeowner reported the fire.

Upon arrival, Crews found smoke coming from a bedroom window in the rear of the home and immediately pulled a hose line into the home to search for victims and extinguish the fire.

Crews found a fire in a back bedroom and were able to quickly put it out before it spread to other parts of the home.

TFD says it took 10 units and 27 firefighters 11 minutes to find and control the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

Units on scene did report electrical issues in the home, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.