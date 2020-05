TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff Deputies are responding to a fire in the Coronado National Forest at Redington Road near milepost 6.

Currently the U.S Forest Service and other agencies are battling the fire. Officials estimate the fire to have burned through 30 acres as of Sunday evening.

Officials ask that you avoid the area since fires can be unpredictable and dangerous.

We'll continue to update you as we monitor this story.